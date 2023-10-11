Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

