Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,516,000 after acquiring an additional 58,047 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.18. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

