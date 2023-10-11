PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average is $183.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

