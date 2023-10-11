ADENTRA Inc. (HDIUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 27th

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ADENTRA Price Performance

OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $21.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. ADENTRA has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDIUF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

