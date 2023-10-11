ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans Dividend of $0.40

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 217,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,643. The company has a market cap of $894.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.