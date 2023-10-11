DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

