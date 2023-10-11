Inlet Private Wealth LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

