Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.22. 621,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

