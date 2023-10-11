Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,075 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 14.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Biohaven by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,638,000 after purchasing an additional 488,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. 266,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,408. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 50,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,175.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 304,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,138 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.