Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $821,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,059.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 73.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

BIO traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

