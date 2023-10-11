DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.28, but opened at $76.20. DaVita shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 1,807,673 shares traded.

DVA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

