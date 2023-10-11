QUASA Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,149.48 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. QUASA has a market cap of $129,152.71 and approximately $1,149.48 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 235.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,097.28 or 1.00011020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00109527 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,149.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.