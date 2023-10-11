EA Series Trust Invests $8.67 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 170.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 46.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.51. The company had a trading volume of 88,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,798. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.