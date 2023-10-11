JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 638,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,920. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

