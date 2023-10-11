David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. 3,267,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,184. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

