Alpha Financial Partners LLC Purchases 13,014 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 2.3% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

BILS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 132,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,262. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

