BIP Wealth LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $240,000. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 31,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 246,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 396,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.