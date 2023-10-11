Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $218.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.49 and a 200 day moving average of $243.94. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $208.96 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.