Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after buying an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.20. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

