Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

