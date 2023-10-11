Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.46 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average of $238.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

