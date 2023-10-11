Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 2.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $31,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.42. 381,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,444. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.26 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

