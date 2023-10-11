Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,450,000.

VIG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.97. 298,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,256. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

