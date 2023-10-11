Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2023

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,922,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,966. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.09.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

