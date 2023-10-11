Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $2.95 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 90,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ChampionX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,884 shares of company stock worth $8,138,740 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.