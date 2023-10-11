IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $25.87 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

SPGI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.77. 60,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

