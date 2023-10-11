Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

