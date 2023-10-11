Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires 192 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,700,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.