Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

