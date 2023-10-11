Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $27,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $497.19 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.99.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

