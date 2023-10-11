Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $10.85 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 26.6% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

