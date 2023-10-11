Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $369.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.15. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

