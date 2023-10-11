Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $490.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

