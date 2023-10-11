Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

