Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Southern were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,490 shares of company stock worth $2,581,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

SO opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

