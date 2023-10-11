Cohen Lawrence B Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.25. 22,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,081. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.55 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

