256 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $918.13 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $714.79 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $931.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.