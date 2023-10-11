GAM Holding AG Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Markel Group worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Markel Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MKL traded up $14.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,478.15. 10,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,298. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,102.22 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,488.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,399.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

View Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.