GAM Holding AG Sells 2,970 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.32% of MicroStrategy worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 74.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.3 %

MicroStrategy stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,971. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.33. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $475.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $696,038 over the last ninety days. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.