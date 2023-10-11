GAM Holding AG Sells 74,820 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,820 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.21. 1,120,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,508. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 597,096 shares of company stock valued at $37,356,132. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

