Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $274.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $203.23 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

