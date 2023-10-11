BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,450,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

