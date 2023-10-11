Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. 451,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,942. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

