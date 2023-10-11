T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.6 %

TMUS opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.