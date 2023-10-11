BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 181,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,739. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

