Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.42. The company had a trading volume of 229,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $148.13 and a 52 week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

