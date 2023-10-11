Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 356,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 308,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.