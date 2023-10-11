Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $3.24 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.16% of AAR worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in AAR by 7.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. AAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,400. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

