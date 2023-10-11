Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 27,305 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

INTC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 3,749,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,275,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

