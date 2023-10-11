Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,065 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 112.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,411,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,493,000 after buying an additional 93,926 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 225,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 246,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,404,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,526,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.